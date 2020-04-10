Pastor: You can -- and should -- celebrate Easter while social distancing

The message from officials and relegious leaders across the Tampa Bay area on Good Friday was simple: Please celebrate this Easter Sunday responsibly.

“As individuals, protect your families, protect those around you, and keep practicing social distancing through the weekend,” said Chuck Henry, Sarasota health officer with the Department of Health.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, many churches are planning to hold Easter services online, including Palma Ceia Presbyterian in Tampa.

Associate pastor Nicole Abdounor says the resurrection of Christ can still be celebrated, even if families do it apart.

This Spanish Good Friday mass was broadcast live over the internet due to the quarantine decreed in Madrid following the COVID-19 outbreak. Photo by Guilermo Guterrez/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

“Take the time, schedule a Zoom, schedule a Skype. Enjoy families the way were able to, which are still safe for the larger community,” Abdounor said. “Our best, most authentic celebrations are going to be to lift up the Easter message from the comfort and safety of our homes.”

Under an executive order from Governor Ron DeSantis – who asked Floridians to “keep God close but keep COVID-19 away” – churches are legally allowed to hold in-person Sunday services. However, Adbounor reminded us, worship is not about walking into a specific building.

“The body of Christ, the community of Christ is not contained to the buildings of the church so we ought not to be afraid,” she added.

It may be a major shift, but officials say even a holiday weekend isn’t the time to slow the fight against COVID-19.

”We love each other, we love God. Our Easter message is to do that at home,” Pastor Abdounor added.

FOX 13 will be airing Easter Sunday services from the Cathedral of St. Jude, live at 10 a.m. Sunday.

