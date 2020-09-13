Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Pasco County, Polk County, Sarasota County
5
Flood Watch
until SUN 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Rip Tide Statement
until MON 8:00 AM EDT, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
High Surf Advisory
from SUN 10:00 AM EDT until SUN 8:00 PM EDT, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Small Craft Advisory
until SUN 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM

Pau Gasol, wife name newborn daughter after Gianna Bryant

By Alexi Chidbachian
Published 
Updated 21 mins ago
FOX 11 Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES - Pau Gasol, Kobe Bryant's former teammate, is honoring the late Laker in a very special way. 

Gasol and his wife Catherine McDonnell have named their newborn daughter after Gianna Bryant, the daughter of Kobe Bryant. 

On Sunday, the former Laker shared a photo online of their daughter Elisabet Gianna Gasol.

“Our little one has finally arrived!! The delivery went really well and we couldn’t be happier!! Elisabet Gianna Gasol , a very meaningful name for our super beautiful daughter!! #girldad,” Gasol wrote online


He posted two adorable photos of their family.

Kobe’s wife Vanessa Bryant announced on Instagram that she is the godmother of Gasol’s daughter.

She wrote “My goddaughter is here!!! Congratulations, love you 3 so much! So touched by your request to honor my Gigi. Can’t wait to hold Elisabet Gianna Gasol.”

Kobe and Gasol were teammates for years. He left the Lakers in 2014. 
 