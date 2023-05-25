PCSO: Fort Meade man killed in head-on crash with semi-truck

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash that occurred between Bartow and Fort Meade on Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies say they received a 911 call around 1.55 p.m. regarding a head-on collision between a gold 2009 Toyota Camry and a white semi-truck hauling a trailer.

According to the PCSO, James Hatfield, 55, of Fort Meade, was traveling west on Garfield Road near 80 Foot Road in Homeland when he unexpectedly crossed over into the eastbound lane and was struck head-on by a semi-truck.

Officials say Hatfield died at the scene.

The semi-truck driver was not injured.

The road was closed for about three hours following the crash while deputies investigated.