Police searching for hit-and-run suspect in Polk County

Police are still searching for a suspect in connection with a hit-and-run crash that took place on March 9 in Polk County.

On March 9, the driver of a 2019 Dodge Caravan failed to stop for the traffic in front of him on SR-400 near milepost 53.

The van then struck the rear of a motorcycle and a sedan.

Upon impact, the sedan was pushed forward and collided with an SUV, according to authorities.

The driver of the sedan and it's two passengers, suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the motorcycle suffered fatal injuries.

Following the crash, the driver of the van, identified as 22-year-old Jesus Bravo-Bravo, fled the scene, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

During the investigation, police learned that the Dodge Caravan Bravo-Bravo was driving had been stolen before the crash.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is being asked to call *FHP or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.