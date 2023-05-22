LPD: 84-year-old man dies in Lakeland crash after striking tree

The Lakeland Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that claimed the life of an Ocala man Sunday afternoon.

According to police, Byron Ihle, 84, was driving north on County Line Road in a 2016 Chevrolet Equinox when he struck a curb and a stop sign as he approached the intersection of Swindell Road.

Investigators say Ihle's vehicle continued across Swindell Road before exiting the street and hitting a tree.

The Lakeland Police Department Patrol Unit, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, and the Lakeland Fire Department say they performed life-saving measures, but Ihle died at the scene.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to contact Officer Tyler Anderson at Tyler.Anderson@Lakelandgov.net.

