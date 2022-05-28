Expand / Collapse search

PCSO: 1 hospitalized after bicycle crashes with beach trolley

By FOX 13 News Staff
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A bicyclist is recovering following a crash with a beach trolley Saturday morning, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. 

Deputies say one person was taken to an area hospital following the crash with non-life-threatening injuries. 

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office has not released details about the crash, its location or said if the crash is impacting traffic. 

This is a developing story. Check back for more details. 
 