PCSO: 1 hospitalized after bicycle crashes with beach trolley
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A bicyclist is recovering following a crash with a beach trolley Saturday morning, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies say one person was taken to an area hospital following the crash with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office has not released details about the crash, its location or said if the crash is impacting traffic.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
