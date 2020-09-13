PCSO: 1 in custody, 1 on the run following homicide in New Port Richey
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred on Irene Loop in New Port Richey.
According to deputies, one person is in custody and another suspect, who is possibly injured, fled the scene and an active search for this person is underway.
Deputies said there does not appear to be a threat to the public and this does not appear to be a random act.
