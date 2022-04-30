PCSO: 1 injured in Dade City drive-by shooting

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect or suspects who opened fire at a group of people in Dade City early Saturday morning.

Deputies say people in a truck fired shots toward several individuals in the Patchoosa Avenue of Dade City around 2:20 a.m. and fled when deputies arrived.

One person was hit by a bullet and taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies say the victim is not cooperating with the investigation and they do not have any information on the suspect.

The suspect’s truck was located, but its occupants abandoned it and ran, according to PCSO.

The shooting is under investigation and anyone that may have information is asked to call the PCSO crime tips line at 1-800-706-2488 or report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.