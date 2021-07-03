PCSO: 1 killed, 2 injured in head-on crash near Polk City

Angel Cano, 59, was killed Friday afternoon in a head-on crash near Polk City, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened on Commonwealth Avenue near Evergreen Boulevard shortly after 3:15 p.m.

Deputies say Cano was driving northbound on Commonwealth Avenue when Nicolas Roldan, 39, crossed the centerline for unknown reasons and crashed head-on into Cano’s vehicle.

Cano died at the scene. His passenger, Geisha Machado Carranza, 49, suffered a broken leg and internal injuries. She was taken to an area hospital and was listed in fair condition. Roldan suffered bruises and abrasions and was also taken to the hospital for treatment.

Deputies say all three were wearing seatbelts.

There are no charges at this time, but the investigation remains under investigation by the PCSO’s Traffic Homicide Unit.

