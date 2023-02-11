PCSO: 1 killed in Wesley Chapel shooting

article

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was fatally shot in a Wesley Chapel parking lot Friday night.

According to deputies, two people arranged a meeting in a parking lot near the intersection of Bruce B. Downs Blvd. and County Line Road around 11 p.m.

Investigators say a third person approached the duo and began shooting.

They say it appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

