PCSO: 1 killed, several injured in Polk County crash

A crash between an SUV and a box truck claimed at least one life Thursday morning in Winter Haven, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say it happened shortly after 5 a.m. on US 27 southbound at the intersection of Cypress Gardens Blvd.

According to PCSO, four other people may have been injured in the crash.

Few details have been released, but investigators say there may be three other vehicles involved.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

