PCSO: DUI driver collides with Pinellas County deputy

A 22-year-old woman was arrested on Thursday after investigators say she was driving under the influence when she was involved in a crash with a Pinellas County deputy.

According to investigators, the deputy was traveling northbound on Gulf Boulevard shortly before 10 p.m. as Elyssa Coltvet, 22, was traveling southbound.

When Coltvet tried to turn left onto Madiera Way she was struck by the deputy, who had a green light, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say Coltvet showed signs of impairment and was arrested for DUI with property damage and personal injury.

The crash is under investigation.