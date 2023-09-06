PCSO: Lake Wales man arrested after road rage at Dundee school, speeding in wrong lane

article

A driver was arrested on Tuesday afternoon after speeding away from a road rage incident at a school in Dundee, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say that around 2:48 p.m., a deputy was parked in front of Dundee Elementary School for school dismissal when a black Nissan sped by in the wrong lane to avoid school traffic.

Deputies say that the driver of the Nissan also ran a red light and began traveling north on Center Street in Dundee.

On the PCSO radio, another deputy reported that a road rage incident had just occurred at Don Woods Opportunity School involving a black Nissan.

Authorities identified the driver as 20-year-old Israidell Ferrer-Torres. According to deputies, Ferrer-Torres admitted to throwing a hard plastic ashtray at the victim's vehicle during the road rage incident.

Officials arrested and charged Ferrer-Torres was throwing a deadly missile at a vehicle, reckless driving, and violation of probation.