PCSO: Former Polk County deputy arrested after going almost 90 mph over speed limit

A former deputy sheriff fled from law enforcement after being spotted going over 100 mph, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

22-year-old Jakob Kite was arrested early Sunday morning after refusing to pull over for a traffic stop. Officials say Kite appeared to be drunk driving.

Kite became a deputy in April 2023 after being hired as a Polk County detention deputy trainee in February 2020. He resigned after he was arrested, according to PCSO.

Shortly after midnight on Sunday, Polk County Sheriff’s Office traffic deputies say they clocked Kite driving a Subaru Impreza south on Hwy 98 towards Bartow at 105 mph in a 60 mph zone. Another deputy clocked the same car going between 114 mph and 117 mph using a laser speed enforcement device.

Kite continued onto Lyle Pkwy in Bartow, then onto EF Griffin Rd and traveled north towards Hwy 540A, according to officials. While on EF Griffin Rd and still trying to catch up to the Subaru, one of the traffic deputies says they clocked the vehicle at 130 mph in a 45 mph zone using moving radar.

Deputies turned on their siren and lights to conduct a traffic stop on EF Griffin Rd as Kite approached Hwy 540A, but officials say Kite refused to stop.

Authorities say that Kite went through a stop sign at EF Griffin Rd and Hwy 540A while veering to the left. While headed west on Hwy 540A deputies say, the car hit the concrete median separating the westbound and eastbound lanes.

The front tires of the Subaru were damaged, according to officials.

Deputies say at this point the car was in the westbound lanes and swerved towards one of the patrol vehicles aggressively, almost hitting the car.

After attempting to stop Kite multiple times, deputies say that used the PIT maneuver (Precision Immobilization Technique) to disable the car.

Officials say Kite initially refusing to get out of his car and seemed impaired or intoxicated. Deputies say they had Kite take a drug test and breathing samples were also taken.

Kite’s breath alcohol level was determined to be .035 G/210L and .034 G/210L by authorities.

Officials charged Kite with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting without violence, resisting with violence, fleeing to elude, leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, reckless driving, and DUI.

Kite was also issued citations for multiple driving infractions, including four speeding tickets (130 mph in a 45 mph zone / 105 mph in a 60 mph zone / 90 mph in a 45 mph zone / 60 mph in a 45 mph zone) and running a Stop Sign (2).

"This kind of driving and reckless behavior is unacceptable for any responsible citizen, let alone a deputy sheriff. It is hard to describe how disappointed and angry I am towards Kite’s dangerously stupid behavior," said Sheriff Grady Judd in a press release. "Had he not resigned, he would have been fired. We will absolutely hold him accountable for his criminal conduct. I appreciate and applaud our traffic deputies for doing the right thing and taking Kite into custody."