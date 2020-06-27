 PCSO: Lakeland woman killed after car turns in front of motorcycle

Gabrielle Meek, 22, of Lakeland was killed Friday afternoon following a two-vehicle crash, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened shortly before 5 p.m. at U.S. 92 and Meridian Avenue in Lakeland.

According to deputies, Meek was dead when they arrived on the scene. They said the driver of the other vehicle, Letterva Ries, 54, or Lakeland, was trapped in her car, but otherwise uninjured.

According to the preliminary investigation, Meek was traveling west on U.S. 92 on a 2002 Suzuki motorcycle. Ries was driving a Kia that approached a stop sign at the intersection while going south on Meridian Avenue.

Deputies said Ries tried to turn left onto U.S. 92 (eastbound), but crossed in front of Meek’s motorcycle, which had the right-of-way.

Deputies said Meek’s motorcycle struck the Kia just in front of the driver’s door, which caused Meek to be ejected from the bike.

Meek was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, but suffered fatal trauma from the impact.

Advertisement

A witness stated that Ries’ vehicle did not come to a complete stop before it entered into the intersection, but any charges are pending the outcome of the investigation, which is ongoing, according to PCSO.

All lanes of U.S. 92 near Meridian Avenue were closed for approximately three hours for the investigation.