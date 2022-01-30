PCSO: Largo man breaks into home, sexually batters, strangles woman, shoots 1 and flees before being arrested

Pinellas County deputies have arrested Desmond Wilson, 32, on charges of armed sexual battery, attempted murder, and domestic battery by strangulation after he broke into a woman’s home early Sunday morning.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, Wilson forcefully entered the victim’s home through a side door around 3 a.m. on Sunday. Deputies say the two know each other.

The victim told deputies Wilson pointed a handgun at her head, struck her, sexually battered and strangled her, and threatened to kill her.

Deputies say she cried out for help and was able to escape the bedroom when her friends confronted Wilson.

A witness on the scene said they heard a fight coming from the bedroom and the victim screaming for help. That’s when several people ran into the bedroom and confronted Wilson, according to PCSO.

When confronted, deputies say Wilson threatened the group with a gun. That’s when a 38-year-old man on the scene left the home to get his firearm for protection. When the man returned to the residence, Wilson shot him and he shot back.

The 38-year-old sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg and Wilson fled the scene.

Deputies quickly located Wilson and took him into custody. They said he had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his arm. He was taken to the hospital, released and taken to jail.

The 38-year-old was taken to the hospital for treatment.