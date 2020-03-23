Peace River Center hotline helps manage anxiety amid COVID-19 pandemic

Almost everyone is experiencing anxiety while the novel coronavirus pandemic throws the world into uncertainty.

The Peace River Center wants Polk County residents to know they are not alone in this, and there's a hotline anyone can call to get help. The crisis line is already experiencing a spike in calls in the past few weeks.

“I anticipate the need for this type of crisis line to increase as time goes by,” Kirk Fasshauer, the center's director of crisis response services told FOX 13.

Fasshauer says unlike hurricanes, which are stressful situations that come and go comparatively quickly, the pandemic is going to be bearing down on us for a while.

‘We’re going to be looking at this for a few months, maybe longer,” he said.

Right now, the most common question asked by a caller is, "Do I have the virus?”

Counselors read off a list of symptoms and if the person does seem like they are possibly infected, they are referred to a medical professional.

Other callers are simply overwhelmed by the constant barrage of new information coming out about the virus.

Fasshauer has this advice: “Check-in. Get a little bit of information, and then cut back.”

He also says feeling a little anxious is normal and o.k. because it motivates us to take action and do whatever it takes to protect ourselves.

“The folks that we worry about in the mental health are the folks that the anxiety becomes crippling and it is so overwhelming, they freeze,” explained Fasshauer.

He says that stops them from protecting themselves from what they are afraid of in the first place.

If you need to talk and live in Polk County, you can call, toll-free, 1-800-627-5906.

Outside of Polk County, call 211 for a crisis hotline near you.