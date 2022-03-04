Pedestrian dies following crash on Adamo Drive in Tampa

article

Tampa police are investigating what led up to a deadly pedestrian crash early Friday morning.

Officers responded to the 5700 block of Adamo Drive in front of the Emperor's Club around 3:30 a.m. They said the male pedestrian, who has not been publicly identified by police, died at the scene.

The driver involved in the crash remained and tried to render aid, police said.

All westbound lanes of Adamo Drive will be closed near Maydell Drive until further notice.