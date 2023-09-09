Pedestrian hit by Chevy Impala on US Highway 19 N suffers life-threating injuries

article

On Saturday morning, a pedestrian walking on US Highway 19 suffered life-threatening injuries when they were struck by a Chevy Impala, according to authorities.

The crash occurred around 3:41 a.m.

Police say the Chevy Impala was traveling northbound in the outside lane, across from 39016 US Highway 19 N, when it came into contact with a pedestrian walking northbound along the east fog line of US Highway 19.

READ: Army Corps meets with Pinellas residents over beach renourishment plan

The Pedestrian, Issam Hatimi, 42, was hit by the passenger side of the Impala.

Police say Hatimi was treated on scene by Tarpon Springs Fire Rescue and Sunstar and then transported to Bayonet Point Hospital.

This incident is still under investigation.