A pedestrian was killed Saturday evening in downtown Tampa after being hit by a car, according to the Tampa Police Department.

It happened shortly before 6 p.m. at the intersection of N. Ashley Drive and E. Whiting St.

Police say the pedestrian was taken to an area hospital and was pronounced deceased.

The intersection was closed for about two hours while police investigated.

