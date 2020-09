A 53-year-old woman died Saturday night after being hit by a car, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a 78-year-old man was traveling eastbound on Massachusetts Avenue east of Aurora Drive around 8:15 p.m.

The woman was running southbound across Massachusetts Avenue when she entered the path of the vehicle and was struck, according to FHP.

She was taken to an area hospital where she died from her injuries.