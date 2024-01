All lanes of US 92 in Polk County have reopened following a fatal crash on Thursday morning.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, a pedestrian was hit and killed on US 92 at Old Dixie Highway, just west of Auburndale, shortly before 4:45 a.m.

Investigators say the victim was a man and the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.