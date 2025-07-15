Pedestrian hit & killed by train, Polk deputies investigating

The Brief The Polk County Sheriff's Office says a CSX train hit and killed a pedestrian early Tuesday. The investigation unfolded in the area of Recker Hwy. and W. Derby Ave. No further details on the train crash have been released.



Polk County deputies are investigating after they say a train hit and killed a pedestrian early Tuesday in Auburndale.

What we know:

The crash was reported around 5:30 a.m., according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

CSX confirmed later Tuesday morning that one of its trains was involved.

Recker Hwy. was blocked near W. Derby Ave. during the investigation. It has since reopened.

What we don't know:

No further details on the train crash have been released.