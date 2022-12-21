Pedestrian hospitalized after car crashes into CVS on Long Boat Key

article

A pedestrian was taken to the hospital as a trauma alert after being hit by a car that crashed into a CVS in Sarasota County.

It happened at the pharmacy retail store at 505 Bay Isles Parkway Wednesday afternoon.

Long Boat Key police said the pedestrian was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital. Their condition was not released.

Car drives into CVS, injuring pedestrian

It was unclear if the pedestrian was inside the store or in front of the automatic doors, where the car apparently crashed through.

Aerial views of the scene showed shards of glass around the main entryway of the store. A car with a crumpled front end was parked across several parking spots.

Police said two other people were evaluated at the scene but did not go to the hospital.

The driver of the car was not injured. Police did not say if they suspected the incident to be an accident.