Pedestrian hospitalized after hit-and-run in Sarasota County: FHP

One person went to the hospital after being hit by a driver who took off early Monday in Sarasota County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

What we know:

FHP says the hit-and-run happened around 2:40 a.m. on N Lockwood Ridge Rd. near 44th St., north of Sarasota.

A pedestrian was hurt in a hit-and-run early Monday in Sarasota County, according to troopers.

The pedestrian was hospitalized, according to troopers, but that person's identity and condition have not been released.

What we don't know:

FHP has also not released any details about the vehicle or driver involved in the hit-and-run.