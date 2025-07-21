Expand / Collapse search

Pedestrian hospitalized after hit-and-run in Sarasota County: FHP

Published  July 21, 2025 7:11am EDT
Sarasota County
SARASOTA, Fla. - One person went to the hospital after being hit by a driver who took off early Monday in Sarasota County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

What we know:

FHP says the hit-and-run happened around 2:40 a.m. on N Lockwood Ridge Rd. near 44th St., north of Sarasota.

A pedestrian was hurt in a hit-and-run early Monday in Sarasota County, according to troopers.

The pedestrian was hospitalized, according to troopers, but that person's identity and condition have not been released.

What we don't know:

FHP has also not released any details about the vehicle or driver involved in the hit-and-run.

The Source: This story was written with information from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Sarasota CountyCrime and Public Safety