Pedestrian hospitalized after hit-and-run in Sarasota County: FHP
SARASOTA, Fla. - One person went to the hospital after being hit by a driver who took off early Monday in Sarasota County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
What we know:
FHP says the hit-and-run happened around 2:40 a.m. on N Lockwood Ridge Rd. near 44th St., north of Sarasota.
The pedestrian was hospitalized, according to troopers, but that person's identity and condition have not been released.
What we don't know:
FHP has also not released any details about the vehicle or driver involved in the hit-and-run.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Florida Highway Patrol.