Pedestrian injured following crash in Hillsborough Avenue
article
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police said they are investigating a serious crash involving a pedestrian early Tuesday morning.
The crash occurred around 12:21 a.m. in the area of North 13th Street and East Hillsborough Avenue. The pedestrian, who has not been identified, was taken to a nearby hospital.
Police said the driver involved in the crash remained on the scene.
Hillsborough Avenue reopened after about five hours during the investigation.