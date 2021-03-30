Expand / Collapse search

Pedestrian injured following crash in Hillsborough Avenue

By FOX 13 News staff
Published 
Tampa
FOX 13 News
article

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police said they are investigating a serious crash involving a pedestrian early Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred around 12:21 a.m. in the area of North 13th Street and East Hillsborough Avenue. The pedestrian, who has not been identified, was taken to a nearby hospital. 

Police said the driver involved in the crash remained on the scene.

Hillsborough Avenue reopened after about five hours during the investigation.
 