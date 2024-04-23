Pedestrian injured in early morning hit-and-run in St. Pete

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS

A pedestrian was hospitalized after being hit by a car in St. Pete early Tuesday morning, according to police.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, they received a call just before 3 a.m. about a man down in the intersection of 17th Avenue South and Prescott Street South.

The victim was injured but got up on his own and was walking around, police said. His condition deteriorated, however, and he was taken to the hospital.

Authorities determined the man was a pedestrian and was struck by a vehicle that left the scene.

The victim's condition is unknown, and there is no information on the suspect vehicle at this time. This remains an active investigation.