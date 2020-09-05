Pedestrian killed in Dade City crash

A pedestrian was killed Friday evening after being hit by a pickup truck, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a 44-year-old man was pushing a bicycle westbound on the south shoulder of SR-575 (Trilby Road) approaching Bower Road shortly before 6 p.m.

At the same time, a 20-year-old man was driving a pickup truck eastbound on SR-575 approaching Bower Road. The driver lost control of the vehicle, did not make it around a curve, entered the south shoulder of SR-575 and collided with the 44-year-old man, according to the FHP. The driver also struck a utility pole before coming to a final rest.

The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital where he died from injuries sustained in the crash.