Pedestrian killed on East Hillsborough Avenue

A 53-year-old woman was killed earlier Sunday morning after being struck by a vehicle on East Hillsborough Avenue, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a 79-year-old man was driving a pickup truck westbound on East Hillsborough Avenue, west of Carmack Road around 4:15 a.m. Sunday morning.

For unknown reasons, the woman was walking westbound in the eastbound lanes of East Hillsborough Avenue and was hit by the pickup truck, according to FHP.

She was taken to an area hospital where she died from injuries related to the crash.

