Pedestrian struck, killed in St. Pete, police say

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  April 11, 2024 8:42am EDT
St. Petersburg
FOX 13 News
article

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A pedestrian was struck and killed early Thursday morning in St. Pete, according to police.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, officers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian at 6:52 a.m. at 112 Avenue NE just East of Fourth Street on Thursday. 

The pedestrian, described by police as an ‘older’ woman, was taken to Bayfront Hospital and later pronounced dead. 

The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation. 

