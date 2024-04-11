Pedestrian struck, killed in St. Pete, police say

article

A pedestrian was struck and killed early Thursday morning in St. Pete, according to police.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, officers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian at 6:52 a.m. at 112 Avenue NE just East of Fourth Street on Thursday.

The pedestrian, described by police as an ‘older’ woman, was taken to Bayfront Hospital and later pronounced dead.

The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.