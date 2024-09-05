Pedestrian struck twice, killed in Largo hit-and-run; police search for suspect vehicle

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A pedestrian was struck twice and killed in a hit-and-run in Largo, and police are now searching for the initial vehicle involved.

According to the Largo Police Department, at around 9:06 p.m. on Wednesday, their Traffic Homicide Unit responded to the hit-and-run at 2650 Roosevelt Blvd. just east of US Hwy 19.

Police said a pedestrian was crossing the road on Roosevelt when an unknown vehicle struck the pedestrian without stopping. A second vehicle was driving west on Roosevelt shortly after the initial crash when it struck the pedestrian, who was in the roadway, a second time.

The second driver remained on the scene and showed no signs of impairment, police said.

At this time, there is limited information on the initial vehicle. Largo police are asking for the public's assistance. They ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact them at 727-587-6730.

