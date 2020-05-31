Peking Duck Recipe

Ingredients:

One 5 - 6-pound whole duck

1 apple

2 slices of bread (white or whole wheat)

2 cups of cooking wine

1 cup of white vinegar

6 tablespoons honey

1 cup Sweet Bean sauce

2 cups barbeque sauce

1 package Chinese pancakes (to serve)

1 cucumber

3 onions/scallions

Salt and Pepper to taste



(Note: If the duck is frozen, thaw it thoroughly.)

Directions:

1. For the duck: Wash the duck thoroughly inside and out with boiling hot water and discard that water.

2. Prick the duck all over with a fork. Place the duck on a rack in a roasting pan and dry all over by patting it with paper towels and leave it in the roasting pan until ready to cook.

3. In a small bowl, mix together prep sauce. Combine 4 tablespoons of honey, 1 cup white vinegar, 2 cups cooking wine. Mix thoroughly together. Add honey to taste (for sweeter mix – add more honey)

4. Brush the duck all over, inside and out. Let dry for about 10 minutes and then brush again. Repeat this process until you have used almost all of the glaze (set aside about a ½ cup) **TIP: Allow the glazed duck to marinate overnight for better results **

5. Slice the apple into even slices and stuff the duck with those slices.

6. Soak two slices of bread with water (fully wet, but not falling apart) stuff those wet slices of bread into the remaining opening of the duck - close with wooden skewer

7. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Place the duck in the oven and cook for 1 hour.

8. Remove the duck and brush entire outside with remainder of the glaze and flip the duck over.

9. Return to the oven for another hour (until the skin is crisp and golden brown) **TIP: Make sure you check halfway through that it is not getting too dark. If it is getting too dark before half the cook time is up, turn your heat down and lower the rack in the oven.**

10. When the duck is cooked, remove from the oven and let rest while you make your Peking Duck sauce.

11. For the Peking Duck sauce: Combine the 2 tablespoons barbeque sauce with the 1 cup Sweet Bean sauce and add the remaining 2 tablespoons of Honey. Mix and set aside.

12. Prepare 3 onions/scallions, sliced into long thin strips, for garnish - prepare 1 cucumber, cored and sliced into long thin strips, for garnish

Serving Instructions:

Carve and slice some duck.

Place a teaspoon of the sauce in the center of each pancake, add a couple slices of duck, garnish with the scallions and cucumbers and serve immediately.

