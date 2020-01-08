Penguins on parade in Poland

One of the coldest cities in the world recently put penguins on parade.

Five of the flightless seabirds that live in the Harbin Poland Aquarium got to go outside this month during the city’s ongoing International Ice and Snow Festival.

Dozens turned out to catch a glimpse of the feathered fowl as they marched between pint-sized snowbanks. One bird is even seen wearing an orange vest.

Temperatures in this remote part of China can reach as low as negative 31 degrees Fahrenheit.

The temperatures during the parade of penguins was a little under 20 degrees, which is perfect weather for the birds.