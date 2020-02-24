article

People are ‘berry’ excited for this year’s Florida Strawberry Festival. The annual festival celebrates the strawberry harvest in eastern Hillsborough County, where more than 50,000 people are expected to attend.

The 11-day event, which is starting on February 27 and ending on March 8, will have more than 20 shows and special musical guests, strawberry-themed food, rides and attractions.

Rides and Attractions:

Belle City Midway

New York Yankee Kiddie Korral

Neighborhood Village

Admission:

Adults (ages 13+): $10

Children (ages 6-12): $5

Children (ages 5 and under): FREE with paid adult admission

Festival Hours:

Gates open at 10 a.m. daily and close at 10 p.m.

Midway hours:

Tuesday–Friday: 12:00 noon – 11:00 p.m.

Weekends & Monday: 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.

On Friday, March 6, Midway closes just before 10 p.m. and reopens from 10 p.m. – 2 a.m. for Moonlight Magic

Food:

Fresh Strawberries

World-Famous Strawberry Shortcake

Chocolate Strawberry Shortcake Milkshake

Strawberry Milkshakes

Chocolate Dipped Strawberries

Strawberry Jam

Strawberry Sandwiches

Strawberry Pie and Strawberry Cheesecake

Bowl of Berries (Sugar-free available)

Strawberry Pizza

Strawberry Cobbler

Strawberry Brisket Tacos

Strawberry Parfait

Strawberry Crepes

Strawberry Dole Whip

Strawberry Lemonade

Strawberry Cream Puffs

Strawberry Kettle Korn

Strawberry Fritters

The Sweetheart Strawberry Fudge

Musical headliners:

Thursday, February 27

Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra, 10:30 a.m

The Oak Boys, 3:30 p.m.

Rascal Flatts, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, February 28

Tommy James & The Shondells, 3:30 p.m.

Michael Ray Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 29

Roots & Boots, Aaron Tippin, Sammy Kershaw & Collin Raye, 3:30 p.m.

An Evening with 98 Degrees, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 1

Bobby Bones & The Raging Idiots, 3:30 p.m.

Reba McEntire, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, March 2

Neal Mcoy, 3:30 p.m.

Patti LaBelle Monday, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 3

Sara Evans, 3:30 p.m.

Skillet, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 4

4 Chubby Checker & The Wildcats, 3:30 p.m.

Josh Turner, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 5

Ricky Nelson Remembered (The Nelson Brothers), 10:30 a.m.

Dick Fox’s Golden Boys starring Frankie Avalon, Fabian, Bobby Rydell, 3:30 p.m.

MercyMe, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 6

Jimmy Fortune and Dailey & Vincent, 3:30 p.m.

Darci Lynne & Friends: Fresh Out of the Box Tour, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 7

Florida Strawberry Festival Battle of the Bands, 3:30 p.m.

Charlie Wilson, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 8

Eli Young Band, 3:30 p.m.

Lynyrd Skynyrd, 7:30 p.m.

Illegal drugs or firearms are prohibited. No alcoholic beverages, pets, selfie sticks, lasers or drones are allowed on the Festival grounds.

Dogs or other animals are not allowed on the Festival grounds unless they are a service or guide dog, non-human primate or animals in a show or contest. Certified trainers (with ID stating name) of companion dogs/animals will be allowed. All animals in shows or contests are to be removed immediately after the close of the event.

LINK: For more information please visit: https://flstrawberryfestival.com/