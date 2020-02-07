People are jumping for joy as the 'world’s biggest bounce house' returns to Tampa

Bouncers of all ages get ready: The Guinness-certified ‘world’s biggest bounce house’ is set to inflate in Tampa for three weekends starting February 7.

You can jump around in the inflatable adventure, equipped with giant slides, mazes and ball pits. There are sessions for kids and sessions just for adults, and it will only cost about $17 to reserve a spot.

This isn't the attraction's first stop in the Tampa Bay area; it bounced into Odessa in 2018 and Carrollwood last year. But new twists for the 2020 tour include:

An expansion of 30 percent: it now covers over 13,000 sq. feet.

Sport Slam, a customized sports arena filled with goals, nets, hoops, and balls of every size.

Returning this year is The Giant, the 900-foot-long obstacle course with over 50 inflatable obstacles, and airSPACE, the space-themed wonderland with ball pits, mazes, and a giant five-person slide.

This will be a unique tour stop with two locations. The first weekend will be at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium and the final two weekends will be at Ruskin’s Ruskin Recreation.

LINK: www.thebigbounceamerica.com