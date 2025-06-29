Person of interest identified after shooting in Nokomis: SCSO

The Brief A person of interest has been identified after a shooting in Nokomis, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say that two vehicles, a black BMW and a green Chevy Bronco, were seen leaving the area after the shooting. No information has been released regarding any injuries from the shooting.



The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is looking for a person of interest after a shooting in the area of Turner St. and Church St. in Nokomis.

Deputies say that two vehicles, a black BMW and a green Chevy Bronco, were seen leaving the area after the shooting.

No information has been released regarding any injuries from the shooting.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact authorities.

You can do that by calling the Criminal Investigation Section at 941-861-4900 or by leaving an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS (8477), online at www.crimestoppers.com.

What's next:

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Section is handling the investigation.

