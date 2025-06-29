Person of interest identified after shooting in Nokomis: SCSO
NOKOMIS, Fla. - The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is looking for a person of interest after a shooting in the area of Turner St. and Church St. in Nokomis.
Deputies say that two vehicles, a black BMW and a green Chevy Bronco, were seen leaving the area after the shooting.
No information has been released regarding any injuries from the shooting.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact authorities.
You can do that by calling the Criminal Investigation Section at 941-861-4900 or by leaving an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS (8477), online at www.crimestoppers.com.
What's next:
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Section is handling the investigation.
CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.