Photographers donate services to job-seekers in need of new headshots

Several hundred photographers around the nation united to help those looking for jobs. They participated in the “10,000 Head Shots” program, the largest single-day photo program of its kind.

The photographers donated their services to help anyone who needed a headshot to help jump-start their job search.

Dwight Copeland drove down from New York to take advantage of this service. He is currently in the Army and set to retire next month.

“Previously I had just a selfie with a smile and that was it. After 20 years in the Army I drove down from Fort Drum to make myself more presentable and hopefully to get a job,” Copeland explained.

Sidney Oster has been a professional photographer for more than five years. He donated his time today because he wanted to help out any way he could to help out during these tough times.

“We all see the devastation COVID-19 is wreaking on people all across the U.S. For many of the people coming here today, this might be the first positive thing that has happened to them in a while,” Copeland said.

The photo shoots took place around the nation at Brookfield properties in conjunction with Headshot Booker and SpotMyPhotos.