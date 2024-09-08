PHOTOS: Car catches fire after crashing into building in St. Pete

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

St. Petersburg Fire Rescue says they received multiple calls that a vehicle hit a building and caught on fire on Saturday night.

According to SPFR, initial reports were that the building located in the 7200 block of 30th Ave N and the car were both on fire. Witnesses said that they heard explosions and saw flames.

Courtesy: St. Petersburg Fire Rescue

According to officials, when firefighters arrived they were able to identify that the fire was isolated to the vehicle. Crews were able to bring the fire under control around 10:30 p.m.

The outside of the building was damaged, but firefighters say the fire did not spread inside.

Courtesy: St. Petersburg Fire Rescue

AC units outside the building also caught on fire and were damaged, according to authorities. Exploding sounds were reportedly coming from the area when the AC units caught fire.

After a search, firefighters confirmed that no one was inside the vehicle or building.

