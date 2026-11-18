The Brief Deputies are investigating a Homosassa homicide after finding a man shot to death outside his home on West Thomas Court Tuesday morning. Citrus County Sheriff David Vincent says there is no immediate danger to the public while detectives work to notify the victim's next of kin. Major Crimes detectives and the medical examiner responded to the Green Acres neighborhood, and investigators are asking anyone with information to come forward.



Citrus County deputies are conducting a homicide investigation after finding a man who was shot outside his Homosassa home Tuesday morning.

Homosassa shooting investigation

What we know:

Deputies with the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a dead man at a home on West Thomas Court in the Green Acres area of Homosassa around 9:08 a.m. Tuesday, according to the sheriff's office.

When they arrived, deputies said they found the man, who had a gunshot wound, in front of his home. Major Crimes Case detectives and the medical examiner responded to the scene.

Citrus County Sheriff David Vincent said the death is being treated as a homicide based on the evidence gathered so far.

Citrus County sheriff response

What they're saying:

Sheriff David Vincent said investigators do not believe the community faces an ongoing threat while the case remains active.

"We do not feel that there is any danger to the immediate public at this time, but as we continue to work this investigation and notify the next of kin related to our victim, we will provide further updates," Vincent explained.

Homicide victim and suspect details

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released the name or age of the man who died, pending notification of his next of kin.

Authorities have also not shared information about a possible suspect, a motive, or what led up to the shooting.

Investigators asking for tips

What you can do:

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers.