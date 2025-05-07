Photos: Storms cause damage in Highlands County neighborhood
SEBRING, Fla. - Storms brought strong winds to Highlands County on Tuesday night, causing damage in a mobile home community.
What we know:
According to the sheriff's office, several homes in Sebring's Francis One neighborhood suffered damage as storms moved through the area.
Deputies say no injuries were reported.
What we don't know:
The National Weather Service will determine whether a tornado touched down in Highlands County.
What you can do:
For more information on storm preparation in Highlands County as hurricane season approaches, click here.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Highlands County Sheriff's Office.
