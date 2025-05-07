Photos: Storms cause damage in Highlands County neighborhood

The Brief Strong winds caused damage in a Highlands County neighborhood on Tuesday night. The sheriff's office says several homes in the Francis One community were damaged as storms moved through the area. No injuries were reported.



Storms brought strong winds to Highlands County on Tuesday night, causing damage in a mobile home community.

What we know:

According to the sheriff's office, several homes in Sebring's Francis One neighborhood suffered damage as storms moved through the area.

Deputies say no injuries were reported.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Courtesy: Highlands County Sheriff's Office.

What we don't know:

The National Weather Service will determine whether a tornado touched down in Highlands County.

What you can do:

For more information on storm preparation in Highlands County as hurricane season approaches, click here.

The Source: This story was written with information from the Highlands County Sheriff's Office.

