Photos: Storms cause damage in Highlands County neighborhood

By
Published  May 7, 2025 5:36am EDT
Sebring
FOX 13 News

The Brief

    • Strong winds caused damage in a Highlands County neighborhood on Tuesday night.
    • The sheriff's office says several homes in the Francis One community were damaged as storms moved through the area.
    • No injuries were reported.

SEBRING, Fla. - Storms brought strong winds to Highlands County on Tuesday night, causing damage in a mobile home community.

What we know:

According to the sheriff's office, several homes in Sebring's Francis One neighborhood suffered damage as storms moved through the area.

Deputies say no injuries were reported.

Image 1 of 4

Courtesy: Highlands County Sheriff's Office.

What we don't know:

The National Weather Service will determine whether a tornado touched down in Highlands County.

What you can do:

For more information on storm preparation in Highlands County as hurricane season approaches, click here.

The Source: This story was written with information from the Highlands County Sheriff's Office.

Sebring