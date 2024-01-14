PHOTOS: Tire slams into windshield during 'freak accident' in Clearwater

article

A mother and child were not seriously injured after a tire hit their windshield on Saturday night, according to the Clearwater Police Department.

Officers say they responded to the scene of a ‘freak accident’ that happened around 6:30 p.m. on U.S. 19. According to officials, a tire came off a southbound vehicle and bounced over the median just north of Drew Street.

Courtesy: Clearwater Police Department

Authorities say the tire slammed into the windshield of a northbound car. A woman and her school-aged daughter were in the car when the tire struck the windshield, according to the police department.

First responders say the child was in the back seat and there was not a passenger in the front seat, which is where the tire did the most damage.

Courtesy: Clearwater Police Department

Clearwater Fire & Rescue crews say the mother and child did not have to go to the hospital after being checked for injuries. However, they ended up going to Mease Countryside Hospital for possible minor injuries.

Officials say they were not taken to the hospital from the scene of the accident.