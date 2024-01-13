Scooter driver hospitalized after swerving into traffic, Largo police investigating

article

The driver of a scooter crashed head on into a van, according to officials.

The Largo Police Department Traffic homicide unit responded to the area of Indian Rocks Road and Cove Drive after the accident.

Police say a 2010 ZHNG scooter was headed south on Indian Rocks Road and swerved into oncoming traffic. The scooter crashed head on into a 2003 Ford Econovan, according to authorities.

The police department says the driver of the scooter may have been impaired and was taken to a local hospital.

The driver of the Ford van showed no signs of impairment and was not injured, according to officials. Police say all vehicles involved in the accident stayed at the scene of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.