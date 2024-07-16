Pickleball pops up at Sparkman Wharf

Pickleball courts have popped up for a brief time at Sparkman Wharf in Tampa.

For four days, experienced and beginner picklers can play pickleball for free.

The pop-up pickleball event touts itself as an opportunity to match up, meet fellow players, and enjoy the waterfront atmosphere.

READ: Preparation is key to preventing pickleball injuries

All the equipment, including paddles and balls, is provided.

There are dedicated beginner’s hours in which instructors from Tampa Pickleball Crew will help the newbies. They can also help more experienced players perfect their game through professional guidance.

The event is open to the public and is first come, first served.

When is the Pop-Up Pickleball event at Sparkman’s Wharf?

Tuesday, July 16 – Friday, July 19, 2024

9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Dedicated beginner’s hours

9 a.m. – 11 a.m. daily

5 p.m. – 7 p.m. daily

What equipment is provided at the Pop-Up Pickleball event?

Paddles and balls will be available for use for free, or participants can bring their own.

How many courts will there be at the Pop-Up Pickleball event?

Four courts will be provided by Tampa Pickleball Crew

What is the style of play at the Pop-Up Pickleball event?

Paddle Rack System

4 on 4 off

Games to 9

Where can I park for the Pop-Up Pickleball event at Sparkman’s Wharf?

Parking is available at:

Channelside Garage, located at 369 South 12thStreet, Tampa, 33602

Garrison Lot, located at 651 Channelside Drive, Tampa, 33602

East Cumberland Garage, located at 1045 East Cumberland Avenue, Tampa 33602

Click here to reserve your parking.

Click here for more information about the Pop-Up Pickleball event.