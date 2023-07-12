Preparation is key to preventing pickleball injuries

Pickleball can be lots of fun for anyone of any age or ability. But like any sport, there is the risk of injury.

Dr. Christopher Baker with the Florida Orthopedic Institute said he's seeing a variety of pickleball-related injuries.

"We see people that probably don't play pickleball all that often and have a fall playing pickleball. Those people usually break things or tear things, and then we have the pickleball maniacs who do a ton of pickleball and come in with overuse injuries," said Dr. Baker.

So how do you ace the game safely?

"Probably number one is being prepared, know what to do. Be stretched, ready to go. Understand how your body moves in space. So a lot of times people overextend themselves and get into trouble. And then work your way up in intensity. If you do it all too much too fast, you tend to become injured," said Dr. Baker.

RELATED: Pickleball injuries could cause $500 million in medical costs, analysts say

And if an injury leaves you temporarily sidelined?

"I wouldn't say you need to limit pickleball, but I think you need to increase your activities on a slow, steady basis. Every single person wants to get back right away. People who play pickleball and if you've ever played pickleball, there's something about it that is intoxicating to them. And once they start to play, they're hooked," said Dr. Baker.