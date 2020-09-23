Pilot dead following Floral City small plane crash, deputies say

article

Citrus County deputies said the pilot involved in a small plane crash is dead.

Officials said the plane had one occupant, and crashed south of Woodwind Point.

According to the sheriff's office, no one on the ground appeared to be injured. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The view from SkyFOX shows the plane was torn apart, with parts stuck in a tree.

It's also unclear where the plane was headed or where it departed.The nearest airport to the area is The Inverness Airport.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

