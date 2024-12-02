Pinellas agrees to buy acres of land at West Klosterman's Preserve

Pinellas County has agreed with the School Board to purchase the 14-acre West Klosterman Preserve in Tarpon Springs.

The grassroots movement, "WK Preservation Group," has worked tirelessly for nearly five years to save the parcel of untapped land from development after the School Board sought to sell it for $3 million.

Kay Carter, the group’s Chief Operating Officer, said, "You really do start to feel like, 'I can't do anything about that.' But you can do something."

The West Klosterman Preserve in Tarpon Springs.

The County, which owns the 76-acre Mariner's Point Management Area that borders the West Klosterman Preserve, pledged to cover half of the bill.

The non-profit worked tirelessly to raise the money.

Tex Cater, President of the WK Preservation Group, said, "Our portion is 1.5 million dollars. A month ago, we were 250,000 short."

The group was given an extension but recently learned some positive news.

"There is a real contract between the county and the school board to buy the property now with a real due diligence period. A real estate transaction that's going to happen," Carter said.

With help from the group's 2,000 supporters pledging donations and the Pinellas County Community Foundation, "If we get all the pledges collected, then we will have made 1.5 million dollars, and we will be able to make that deadline when the county asks for the money to close," Carter said.

A countdown to the deadline that WK Preservation Group had to secure the funding to purchase West Klosterman Preserve on the fence surrounding it in Pinellas County.

The Carters said the closing date is slated for sometime next April. The couple said this is just the beginning of their new passion project.

"We think it's a great model to follow moving forward. Get people to back a piece of property or preservation project and show the county where they want preservation to really stand up," Carter said.

They hope their efforts inspire advocates across Florida, even the country, to save land from development.

"We were contacted by another group of citizens in Texas that said, 'We saw this. We've got this property we're trying to save. Can you tell us what we need to do?" Kay said.

"I hope it teaches people that we, as individual people, can make a difference. We can band together and do something," Kay finished.

