Pinellas Animal Services suspending dog adoptions due to canine virus

Pinellas County Animal Services is suspending dog operations starting Thursday after officials detected canine pneumovirus in some of the shelter dogs.

It's a highly contagious respiratory virus. Symptoms are similar to the flu, with coughing, sneezing, watery eyes, rapid breathing, and a fever. But they're generally not fatal.

Animal services officials said there is a chance the virus could be somewhere in the county. They advise that if you see those symptoms in your dog, contact a veterinarian.

At the shelter, they're suspending operations and intakes of dogs for at least through the end of December.

Cat adopts and intakes, along with spay and neuter services are not affected since the virus doesn't spread between species, experts said.

This happened in Pasco County back in October when the county's animal shelter suspended dog operations due to canine pneumovirus.