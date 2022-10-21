Dog operations suspended at Pasco Animal Services due to contagious virus

Pasco County Animal Services (PCAS) says it is suspending dog adoptions, intakes, surgeries and rescue transfers for 14 days due to the presence of Canine Pneumovirus.

It’s a highly contagious virus that causes respiratory disease in dogs. While some dogs are asymptomatic, the primary symptoms include sneezing, watery eyes, runny nose, coughing and a fever.

"It's not a virus that humans would catch, or cats would catch. So, if you have a multi-pet household, you have dogs and cats, and you're concerned, your cat or your children or people should not catch it at all," Dr. Tiffany Bogart, PCAS shelter veterinarian, said.

The shelter does regular testing of its animals and discovered Thursday that one dog was positive for Canine Pneumovirus. It’s now taking proactive steps to keep other dogs safe.

"It’s very likely that this dog that did test positive with this illness, came in with this disease or another dog in our care, came into our shelter with this disease," Spencer Conover, the assistant director for (PCAS), said.

The shelter says normal operations are expected to resume in about two weeks or when veterinarians determine the environment is safe for pets.