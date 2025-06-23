Pinellas businessman accused of stealing $100M from special needs trusts indicted on 15 criminal charges

The Brief Leo Govoni faces 15 criminal charges, according to a federal grand jury indictment. Govoni has been accused of stealing $100 million from trust funds for people with disabilities. The U.S. Attorney's Office plans to talk about the case at a news conference scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday.



Leo Govoni, the Pinellas County businessman accused of stealing $100 million from trust funds for people with disabilities, now faces 15 criminal charges, according to a federal grand jury indictment.

Case against Leo Govoni

The backstory:

Govoni has been at the center of the bankruptcy case for the Center for Special Needs Trust Administration, which he founded in St. Petersburg. The nonprofit oversaw the trust fund accounts of disabled clients, many of whom counted on that money to be there for medical and living expenses for the rest of their lives.

He's accused of taking the $100 million in the form of loans to one of his businesses, Boston Finance Group, and never paying it back. The court found him liable for that amount and an additional $20 million in interest.

Court records show more than 1,500 trust funds were partially or fully drained.

Earlier this month, the court seized more than 100 of Govoni's businesses, including Big Storm Brewing. A court-appointed trustee will determine if they to sell the properties to try to recuperate some money for the victims.

Dig deeper:

A 32-page grand jury indictment obtained by FOX 13 on Monday shows that Govoni faces the following charges:

Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud

Mail fraud (four counts)

Wire fraud (six counts)

Money laundering conspiracy

Bank fraud

Illegal monetary transactions

False bankruptcy declaration

What's next:

The U.S. Attorney's Office says more details about the criminal case against Leo Govoni will be released at a news conference scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday.

