Clearwater pet store's dealer permit gets yanked after sick puppies found in unsanitary conditions: PCAS

Blue Sky Puppies in Clearwater had its pet dealer permit pulled by Pinellas County Animal Services after an animal control officer found "an overwhelming number of violations" at the store.

The backstory:

On July 9, PCAS received a complaint alleging that Blue Sky Puppies had sold sick puppies and was keeping animals in unsanitary crowded conditions.

PCAS officers went to the store the next day. They said they found 177 puppies at the location on Ulmerton Road in Clearwater, kennels with empty water bottles, kennels without a water bottle or bowl available, 34 puppies in kennels that were too small, enclosures housing multiple sick puppies and puppies in the isolation ward too close to healthy puppies.

The officers stated that the conditions at Blue Sky Puppies violated Pinellas County Code Section 14-29 Retail Pet Store Regulations and Pinellas County Code Section 14-36 Animal Care & Manner of Keeping.

Dig deeper:

When the officer asked for veterinary records for 23 puppies being kept in isolation, they stated that the store manager had explained that staff had diagnosed and begun treating the puppies despite not having a veterinary degree.

According to PCAS, when the officer was examining treatment sheets for the medical isolation area, they found one for a Yorkie puppy showing three days of treatment, but the puppy was not in the store.

When the officer asked where the puppy was, they said staff explained that the puppy had died and was taken to a local veterinary hospital for cremation.

Officers followed up with the veterinary office about the Yorkie and discovered Blue Sky Puppies had turned in dozens of deceased puppies for cremation over the last two years.

The store did not notify PCAS and could not provide veterinary medical records upon request, both of which are required per Pinellas County Code.

What they're saying:

"Protecting animals is one of our primary duties, and the practices in use at this store posed a risk to the animals for sale there," said Jennifer Renner, Pinellas County Animal Services Director. "We inspect and investigate pet stores around the county and will continue to hold them accountable to our ordinance."

"I am encouraged by the professionalism of our Animal Services staff," said Board of County Commissioners Chair Brian Scott. "They acted swiftly to investigate a complaint and took prompt action to protect animal welfare in our county. It hurts to learn about potential mistreatment of puppies, but that's why we have an ordinance regulating pet stores and a trained staff of Animal Control officers to ensure they meet the standard."

What's next:

According to PCAS, the permit holder can request a review from the county administrator within five business days. Blue Sky Puppies previously received one citation for not having Official Certificates of Veterinary Inspection for five puppies at the store in 2024.

Without a valid Pet Dealer Permit, puppies cannot be housed at the store and must be transported out of Pinellas County within five days.

What you can do:

If a resident purchased a puppy from a retail pet store, PCAS recommends having a licensed veterinarian examine the puppy as soon as possible and follow the guidelines in Florida’s Pet Lemon Law. If the puppy is diagnosed with a contagious or infectious disease within 14 days of purchase or a congenital or hereditary disease within one year of purchase, the pet owner has rights and can seek a refund, reimbursement for veterinary fees, or an exchange. They can find more information regarding this law on the Florida Veterinary Medical Association’s website or contact the Pinellas County Office of Consumer Protection.

If residents have concerns about animal welfare conditions anywhere in the county, they can contact PCAS at (727) 582-2600, option 4 or email: PCASEnforcement@pinellas.gov.

Residents in other counties should contact their local animal enforcement agency.